Malawi President appoints ministers after assuming office

The newly elected president of Malawi, Arthur Mutharika, has appointed members into ministries, military and security agencies as he begins a return as executive leader of the country.

Mutharika, who was declared winner in the September 16 polls appointed ministers into the finance and foreign ministries as well as the defence and police arm to establish a partial cabinet.

A statement from his office notify that that Joseph Mwanamveka will assume as the Minister of Finance, George Chaponda as Foreign Minister while Alfred Gangata will head the state ministry.

Also part of the list released yesterday include Enock Chihana of the Alliance for Democracy as the second vice president, George Jafu to assume as the new chief of the Malawi Defense Force and Richard Luhanga as the new head of the Malawi Police Service.

Mutharika was sworn-in and inaugurated on Saturday to become Malawi’s seventh president following his landslide victory over Lazarus Chakwera who was seeking re-election for another five-year term.