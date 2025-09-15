Malawi fixes September 16 for presidential election

The Malawi Government has called on its citizens to come out en-masse in performing their franchise as its September 16 Presidential Election draws nearer.

Following a 2020 election re-run which was won by incumbent president, Lazarus Chakwera, the populace of the southeast African country will head to the polls in sought of succour amid distrust in public institutions alongside economic turmoil which has been termed one of the worst in the continent.

In the plebiscite, Chakwera of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) is in close competition with other 15 contestants including two past presidents: 85-year-old Peter Muthrika of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), and former female president, Joyce Banda, representing People’s Party (PP) alongside former governor of Malawi Reserve Bank, Dalitso Kabambe representing United Transformation Movement (UTM), and Atupele Muluzi, flag bearer of the United Democratic Front (UDF).

The country, under its newly implemented electoral law mandated a 50%+1 format, which means that the eventual winner of the election must get over 50% of the votes cast.

Just a few hours to the poll, analysts are predicting a strong likelihood of no one getting a majority in the first round of voting which according to them will force a runoff, most likely to be between Chakwera and Mutharika.

”Malawians are weary,” said political analyst, Boniface Dulani.

”They want results, not just rhetoric and this election is a mirror of that frustration.”

The electoral body of the 21 million population nation disclosed that the election is poised for extra scrutiny after citin chaos and electoral malpractices during the 2019 polls, which lead to a re-run in 2020.