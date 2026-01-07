Malami raises alarm on DSS arrest plan after bail

Former Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, SAN, has raised concerns over what he described as an alleged plot by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) to re-arrest him immediately after securing bail.

Malami, through his legal team, said the development has created apprehension among his supporters and family members, stressing that the bail granted by the court ought to be respected in line with the rule of law.

He maintained that any attempt to circumvent the court’s decision would undermine public confidence in the justice system.

The alarm was raised on Wednesday following reports of heightened surveillance by DSS operatives around the Kuje Correctional Centre in Abuja, shortly after Malami was granted bail by a court of competent jurisdiction.

In a statement issued by his media office, Malami described the alleged plan to re-arrest him as “unjustifiable and legally indefensible,” adding that he has consistently made himself available to authorities since the commencement of investigations.

“I have never evaded any lawful process, and I remain committed to cooperating fully within the confines of the law,” he said.

Furthermore, his lawyers cautioned that re-arresting him over the same issues for which bail was granted would amount to harassment.

“The courts have spoken, and security agencies are duty-bound to comply. Any contrary action will be challenged decisively,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, as of the time of filing this report, the DSS had not issued an official response to the allegation.