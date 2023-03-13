Malami, Emefiele on their own for disregarding S’Court- Buhari

Buhari stated that since assuming office as the president of the country there was no time he had instructed anyone including Malami and Emefiele, to disobey court judgement on cases involving the apex government and other parties.
The president, who had distanced himself from the currency crunch crisis, noted that his silence on the Supreme Court judgement that the N500 and N1,000 old currency notes be returned to circulation was not to interfere with judicial processes.
He stressed that both public officeholders were expected to have complied with the apex court judgment without waiting for his stance on the pronouncement made by the Supreme Court on the Naira note.
Buhari, in a statement released by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, on Monday, stated that there was no proof of him willfully preventing both Malami and Emefiele from performing their roles as stated by the law.
The President argued that he was not a micromanager and would not stop the Attorney General and the CBN Governor from performing the details of their duties in accordance with the law.
