Malami demands EFCC chairman’s removal from prosecuting opposition leaders

Former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has demanded the immediate removal of the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from any investigation or prosecution involving opposition leaders, alleging bias, personal vendetta, and abuse of office.

Malami claimed that the EFCC Chairman’s actions were politically motivated and aimed at unfairly targeting opposition figures, undermining the credibility of the anti-corruption agency.

His demand followed ongoing investigations, which the former AGF, in a statement issued through his Special Assistant on Media, Mohammed Doka, described as a politically motivated “witch hunt” against opposition leaders, including himself and others allegedly linked to rival political interests.

He linked the investigation into his tenure as Attorney-General of the Federation to his recent defection to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

In the Monday statement, Malami said the anti-graft agency’s actions were not driven by genuine law enforcement concerns but by “deep-seated historical animosity and malicious personal vendetta” on the part of the EFCC Chairman.

He recalled that while he served as Attorney-General, the Federal Government constituted the Justice Ayo Salami Judicial Commission of Inquiry to probe allegations of corruption within the EFCC, during which the current EFCC Chairman served as secretary to the commission.

Malami noted that the Salami Report, which he said is in the public domain, allegedly contained serious findings against the EFCC Chairman, including recommendations that could have led to prosecution.

He argued that the present investigation against him, which he said is marked by illegal detention, media harassment and procedural abuses, bears the hallmarks of retaliatory persecution.

The former minister further claimed that he has been clearly prejudged and, as such, cannot expect a fair, objective or lawful investigation under the current leadership of the anti-graft agency.

On this basis, Malami formally called on the EFCC Chairman to step aside from the matter and urged that the case be transferred to another appropriate government enforcement agency to restore credibility and public confidence.

He also appealed to the Attorney-General of the Federation, as the Chief Law Officer of the country, to intervene and ensure the EFCC Chairman’s recusal to prevent what he described as institutional damage and abuse of prosecutorial powers.

The former AGF additionally demanded either his immediate release or arraignment before a court of competent jurisdiction within 24 hours, in line with Sections 35(3), (4) and (5) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

He maintained that only a court, and not what he termed “politically compromised agencies,” could lawfully adjudicate the matter.

The statement also accused the EFCC of attempting to rely on individuals convicted by foreign courts and currently serving criminal sentences abroad as witnesses against him, a move Malami described as scandalous and damaging to the integrity of Nigeria’s criminal justice system.

He disclosed that his legal team has formally requested Certified True Copies of the petitions allegedly forming the basis of the investigation, as well as the EFCC’s investigation report, which he said are essential for the preparation of his defence.

In his final position, Malami stressed that he was not seeking any political settlement or inducement but was determined to clear his name openly and transparently before a competent court, warning that Nigeria must not allow anti-corruption agencies to become tools of political intimidation.