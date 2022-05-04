Malami debunks vehicles distribution to Kebbi APC members

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has debunked allegations of distributing expensive vehicles to officials of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kebbi State.

Malami described the story as mischievous and misconstrued and that neither he, his associates nor his friends shared any vehicle APC delegate across the state.

He said that he had experienced a barrage of attacks that alleged that he shared many expensive vehicles with officials of APC.

Malami explained that it was his friends and associates who donated and distributed vehicles to long-term workers in the Khadimiyya Foundation.

Speaking with newsmen during an interactive session, in Birnin Kebbi, on Tuesday, Malami refuted the allegation and that there is no connection between the names of APC stakeholders and the beneficiaries of the vehicles and are not connected whatsoever.

He said “At this moment, I have experienced a barrage of attacks, left, right and centre, some are local and others international, an attack that has to do with an allegation that I shared many expensive vehicles to delegates of APC.

“Let me state categorically that some of the foundations, such as Khadi Malami and Khadimiyya for Justice and Development Initiative I am associated with overtime, have workers who have demonstrated a greater capacity in the development of the state.

“These associations have contributed immensely in poverty alleviation, provision of social amenities to remotest areas, empowering unemployed youth and women, as well as small and medium-scale farmers and businessmen and women, among others, in the state.

Malami noted said that in appreciation of what the workers of the associations have been doing in the state and beyond, the supporters of the associations, collectively and individually, decided to solicit support from well-meaning Nigerians that have been supporting the NGOs in order to reward those that have been manning the affairs of the NGOs.

