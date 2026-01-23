Makoko residents reject Sanwo-Olu’s stipends, demand full compensation, apology, others

Despite assurances from the Lagos State Government to compensate residents affected by recent demolitions, Makoko residents whose homes were pulled down have declined palliatives and relocation stipends offered by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The community instead presented a list of demands to the government, insisting that palliatives and stipends are insufficient to rebuild their lives after the destruction of their homes and livelihoods, an action they say has triggered acute humanitarian distress and worsened hunger among residents, including children.

Affected residents said the large-scale clearing, carried out as part of the state’s efforts to safeguard lives and property around electric facilities along its waterways, has left them vulnerable, adding that only comprehensive government intervention would restore dignity and stability to their lives.

The demands were outlined on Thursday during a briefing organised by a coalition of human rights organisations in Ogba, where the groups condemned the demolition exercise, saying it left families homeless, disrupted livelihoods, forced children out of school, and affected access to healthcare services.

Among the demands are an immediate halt to all demolitions and forced evictions, strict compliance with court orders and judicial processes, and the provision of emergency and long-term shelter for all displaced families.

The riverine communities also called for the immediate provision of safe learning spaces and educational support for displaced schoolchildren, alongside access to healthcare services for affected residents.

In addition, they demanded compensation for demolished homes, schools, health facilities, and livelihoods, as well as redress for victims of alleged brutality and abuse, including families who lost loved ones during the demolitions.

The residents further requested a public apology from Governor Sanwo-Olu and accountability for what they described as the excessive use of force by state agents, which they claimed led to the deaths of several people during the exercise.

Speaking on behalf of the coalition, the Assistant Executive Director of Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA), Zikora Ibeh, said lasting relief would only come when displaced residents are properly resettled and their livelihoods restored.

“The people affected are not beggars. They do not need stipends. They need their homes, their livelihoods, full compensation, and an apology for the suffering and deaths caused,” Ibeh said.

She acknowledged that governments have a duty to regulate urban spaces and environments but stressed that genuine urban renewal must be inclusive, participatory, and rights-based.

“Urban renewal cannot mean slum removal. It must prioritise improving living standards, upgrading infrastructure, and securing tenure for residents, not erasing history, culture, and livelihoods in the name of development,” she added.

The organisations further alleged that the demolitions were carried out with armed security operatives and heavy equipment, in some cases at night, despite subsisting court orders restraining forced evictions.

They warned that forced evictions conducted without notice, consultation, compensation, or resettlement violate constitutional provisions and binding court judgments, and risk worsening humanitarian conditions.

Meanwhile, Governor Sanwo-Olu, while addressing concerns over the demolitions on January 19, said evacuation notices had been served more than two years ago to residents living within 150 to 250 metres of high-tension power lines, in line with safety regulations.

According to the governor, the exercise was necessary to avert potential danger, particularly around critical infrastructure such as the Third Mainland Bridge.