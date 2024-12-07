Makinde’s power projects prove his visionary leadership- Oyo Speaker

The Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin, has hailed the Hybrid Power Plant project commissioned by Governor Seyi Makinde as a “giant leap” in the quest of the State to have energy sufficiency.

The Speaker described the project as a testament to the Governor’s visionary leadership in the State.

The Hybrid Power Project, comprising 10MW gas-fired power generation and 1MW PV solar solution, will provide reliable electricity to key facilities, including Government offices, Healthcare facilities, Schools, and Economic hubs.

The Speaker commended the Governor shortly after attending the commissioning of the project at the State Government Secretariat, Ibadan

This innovative solution is expected to boost the state’s energy supply by 14%, bridging the energy gap and empowering communities.

” The commissioning of the first phase of the 11MW Oyo State Power Project (IPP) by Governor Seyi Makinde is another promise kept. This is another significant milestone in the efforts of Governor Seyi Makinde to address the problems of inadequate power supply. It is a giant leap in energy sufficiency, and we are proud to be part of this journey towards a brighter future for our state. This project is a game-changer for Oyo State. It demonstrates the Governor’s commitment to providing sustainable energy solutions and driving economic growth.”

He added, “We are proud to support this project, which will have a significant impact on the lives of our citizens.”

The IPP will power 12 healthcare facilities, including Adeoyo Maternity Teaching Hospital and State Hospital Ring Road, as well as the Lekan Salami Sports Complex, Adamasingba. Additionally, it will provide public lighting for a 10km radius under the ‘Light-Up Oyo’ project, enhancing security and economic development.

The project is being executed on a Build-Operate-Transfer basis, with Elektron Energy financing and developing the project.

According to the Speaker, with this project, Oyo State has become a model for energy innovation in Nigeria, and this will attract investors and drive economic growth in our dear State.

Hon. Ogundoyin commended the governor for his leadership vision, saying, “We are grateful to Governor Makinde for his commitment to the people of Oyo State. This project is a testament to his administration’s dedication to delivering impactful projects that will improve the lives of our citizens.”

The Speaker also emphasized the importance of the project in boosting economic development in the state, saying it will not only provide electricity to our people, but will also create opportunities for businesses to thrive.

“This is a critical step towards achieving our goal of making Oyo State a hub for economic growth and development.” Oyo Speaker said