Makinde’s claim on Ondo REC is a lie- INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has faulted the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on claims that the Ondo State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Toyin Babalola, is an indigene of the state, describing the allegation as unfounded.

INEC said that the Oyo governor’s allegations were fabricated and untrue, just as it cautioned Makinde to often verify information before speaking publicly.

The electoral commission alleged that the Oyo governor had during a previous election in the state alleged that a senior officer was colluding with the Vice Chancellor of a federal university to undermine poll in the state.

The electoral umpire stated this on Tuesday, hours after Makinde, who claimed to have spoken on behalf of his colleagues during the gubernatorial election campaign flag-off in Akure, demanded that the INEC chairman, Prof. Yakubu Mahmood, redeploys Ondo REC over his alleged partisanship link.

READ ALSO:

According to INEC, “Our attention has been drawn to an allegation made by the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, at his party’s campaign rally held today in Akure in which he called on the INEC Chairman to remove the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Ondo State, Toyin Babalola, because “she is from Ondo State.”

“For the avoidance of doubt, Mrs. Babalola is not from Ondo State in line with the Commission’s policy not to deploy a REC to his or her State of origin.

“In 2020, ahead of the last Governorship election in the same State, he accused a senior official of the Commission of working with the Vice Chancellor of a federal university to undermine the election. The allegation was untrue.

“We appeal to holders of high public office such as Governor Makinde to verify their information before making these serial, unfounded allegations”, the commission added.

Earlier, Makinde noted that the Ondo REC was colluding with a candidate and its party to undermine the gubernatorial election scheduled for next month in the state.