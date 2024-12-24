Makinde sets conditions for Oyo Sharia Court inauguration

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has said he’s aware of the move to inaugurate a Sharia Court in the state.

A flyer cited by our correspondent shows that the event is scheduled to be held on January 11, 2025, in Oyo, and

it is hosted by the Supreme Council of Shari’ah in Nigeria, Oyo State chapter.

This is amid a pushback from youths in the Southwest who claim that the region doesn’t need extremism, adding that Shari’a has not benefited northern states that practice the law.

In a video shared by his Senior Special Assistant on New Media, Olorundare Olamide Wilson, Makinde made it clear that his position will be against Sharia Court if the move is against the law and Constitution of Nigeria,

“I said that people may try but for me, the law and constitution of Nigeria are what I’m sworn to and that if they are within the law, fine. But if they are not, they should expect that I will insist that the law must be followed,” he said.