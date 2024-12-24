25.6 C
Lagos
Tuesday, December 24, 2024
spot_img
National

Makinde sets conditions for Oyo Sharia Court inauguration

0
1

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has said he’s aware of the move to inaugurate a Sharia Court in the state.

A flyer cited by our correspondent shows that the event is scheduled to be held on January 11, 2025, in Oyo, and

it is hosted by the Supreme Council of Shari’ah in Nigeria, Oyo State chapter.

This is amid a pushback from youths in the Southwest who claim that the region doesn’t need extremism, adding that Shari’a has not benefited northern states that practice the law.

In a video shared by his Senior Special Assistant on New Media, Olorundare Olamide Wilson, Makinde made it clear that his position will be against Sharia Court if the move is against the law and Constitution of Nigeria,

“I said that people may try but for me, the law and constitution of Nigeria are what I’m sworn to and that if they are within the law, fine. But if they are not, they should expect that I will insist that the law must be followed,” he said.

Previous article
Muslims postpone Sharia Court inauguration indefinitely in Oyo

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

© Copyright - TheGuildNG.com - ...report on interest.