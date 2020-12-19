Makinde promises women, physically challenged inclusion in governance

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has pledged his administration’s commitment to continue engaging more women and Persons Living With Disabilities (PLWDs) in his government, saying their inclusion would entrench principle of fairness across the state political landscape.

He indicated that women and PLWDs inclusion in governance would fast-track the achievement of inclusive growth and development of the state.

Speaking yesterday while receiving the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Pauline Tallen, who was on an advocacy visit to his office, at the Courtesy Room of the Governor’s Office, Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan, Makinde noted that his administration would stop at nothing in giving a level playing field for all and sundry.

The governor, who noted that his government has been fair to women and the disadvantaged groups in the society, explained that he would continue to ensure the right people are put in leadership positions irrespective of religion, tribe, and political affiliations.

According to him, my administration is the first to appoint a female as the SSG in Oyo states, this, among others, were things we are doing to ensure the inclusion of women in governance.

“At the local government level, there are many women in the caretaker committees, because we insisted that there must be, at least, one female and one physically challenged among the members of the caretaker committees. We are actually doing our best.

“So, we will all join-in, because we know and I personally have seen tremendous capacity from the women members of this cabinet. They are here not only because they are women but because they are qualified and they have the necessary prerequisite skills and temperament.

“Part of the advocacy is to get more women to participate. I can tell you that we were looking for women for positions but usually, it takes us some time; political positions as well,” Makinde added.

Continuing, the governor urged women to boldly participate in politics so as to contribute their quota in uplifting the country, saying “we have to encourage them and we have to sanitize our political space itself such that violence and all the negative things that are acting as drawbacks in women participation will give way,” he said.

Earlier, Tallen, said that the visit was aimed at discussing issues that affect women, girls, and boys in the state and the Nigerian society in general.

She said: “Your Excellency, I am very delighted to be in the state and to pay you this special advocacy visit aimed at discussing issues, which in my opinion, are critical to the development of women, girls, and boys in the state and the Nigeria society in general.

“It is my hope that this visit will further stimulate partnership between my Ministry and the state in the provision of better services and enabling environment for the advancement, empowerment, protection, and participation of the teeming population of women and girls, including the survival of children and other vulnerable groups in the state.”