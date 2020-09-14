Makinde promises improve support for Nigerian Army

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has disclosed that his administration would continue to support the Armed Forces, particularly the Nigerian Army for efficient service delivery.

He said the need to augment the relentless efforts of the Armed forces in protecting the territorial integrity of the country from internal and external aggression through its different operations and formations across the nation necessitated the support.

The Governor while commending efforts of the Nigerian Army in the fight against insurgency, banditry and other challenges bedevilling the country particularly in the North-Eastern part of Nigeria, said that he remained committed to partnering the army in enthroning peace in the nation.

Speaking when he received the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General, Tukur Yusuf Buratai, who paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House, Agodi, Ibadan, on Monday, according to a statement released on the government social media page, Makinde stressed that his administration would not relent supporting the Nigerian Army in carrying out its constitutional mandate of maintaining peace and protecting the nation’s territorial integrity.

The Governor said that he would partner the institution for the benefit of the people as they collaborate with other security agencies towards having a secured environment for the economic development of Oyo State.