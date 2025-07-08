Makinde, Oyo residents enter 21-day mourning period for Olubadan

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has joined residents of Ibadan in commencing a 21-day mourning period for the late Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, as the city observes traditional rites and tributes in honour of the revered monarch.

The 21-day mourning came two days after the monarch was confirmed dead at the age of 90, barely a year after ascending the throne.

The mourning period, which began on Tuesday, is in accordance with Ibadan’s long-standing customs.

During this time, all celebratory events within the city are expected to be put on hold, while traditional rites of passage are observed in his honour.

According to palace sources, the Olubadan-in-Council will suspend all succession-related activities until the mourning period ends.

Upon completion of the 21 days, the council is expected to convene at the Olubadan Palace in Oke-Aremo to begin the process of selecting the next monarch.

Barring any changes, the Otun Olubadan and former Oyo State Governor, High Chief Rashidi Ladoja, is next in line to ascend the throne.

He is currently outside the country but is expected to return soon to participate in the traditional selection process.

Meanwhile, prominent figures including President Bola Tinubu, the Sultan of Sokoto, and various traditional rulers across the country have extended condolences to the people of Ibadan, describing the late Olubadan as a man of peace, dignity, and unwavering commitment to the cultural heritage of his people.

Oba Olakulehin’s reign, though brief, is being remembered for its calm, traditional stability and the respect he commanded across political and ethnic lines.

His funeral arrangements are expected to be announced after the conclusion of the mourning period.