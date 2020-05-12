Makinde orders reconstruction of Ibadan burnt market after death toll hit three

By News Desk

Contrary to report that only two fatalities were recorded during fuel tanker explosion that ravaged Moniya axis of Ibadan, Oyo State, the government has disclosed that three persons lost their lives and five others suffered severe burns.

It further told the owners of the over 21 shops affected by the explosion that plans would be intensified to rebuild burn property and restore the commerce that once existed within the axis.

These were revealed when the State Governor, Seyi Makinde, visited the scene of the inferno to commiserate with the traders over the loss recorded during the explosion that crippled commercial activities within the axis.

Makinde, while addressing the traders yesterday, mandated the chairman of Akinyele Local Government to reallocate the traders to a temporary place pending when the place would be reconstructed to its previous state.

Conducting the governor round to intimate him on the extent of the damage yesterday, the council chairman, Taoheed Jimoh, disclose that contrary to report, three persons died in the inferno with property worth several millions of naira destroyed.

Jimoh said: “One cold room, one excavator, three containers, 21 shops, one truck, 14 vehicles were destroyed by the fire disaster while five persons were seriously injured with three others dead”.

The traders narrated that the inferno started when the tanker skidded off the road and that State Fire Service officials arrived at the scene about 35 minutes after the fire started.

According to the traders, there was a loud blast which was followed immediately by a huge ball of fire with a thick cloud of smoke.

The further narrated that it then consumed everything in its way and forced many to scamper for safety.