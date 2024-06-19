28.2 C
Makinde okays Olakunleyin as 43rd Olubadan

The Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has approved the appointment of Oba Owolabi Olakuleyin as the 43rd Olubadan of lbadanland, ending the argument over who takes over the traditional stool.

Makinde approved the kingmakers’ choice after Olakuleyin’s health status was made available to him, a move by the governor to ascertain if the monarch-elect cam withstand the pressure attached to the throne.

The approval is a culmination of a series of processes stipulated by the extant laws of the state regarding ascension to royal thrones.

The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Olusegun Olayiwola, disclosed this through a statement made available to newsmen.

The governor gave the approval in a memo signed on June 14, 2024, in exercise of the powers conferred on him by Section 19 (Cap 28) Law of Oyo State 2000 as amended.

The statement added that the governor congratulated the new Olubadan, praying that his tenure will birth greater developments in Ibadanland and Oyo State as a whole.

