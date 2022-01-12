Makinde mourns Oyo former Gov., Alao-Akala

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has described the death of a former governor of the state, Christopher Alao-Akala, as shocking, just as he directed that flags across the state should fly at half-mast.

Makinde said that Alao-Akala’s contributions to the development of the state were unquantifiable, saying he will be remembered as the governor that spread projects to other parts of the state outside the state capital, Ibadan.

The governor, who disclosed this through a statement released shortly after news filtered in that Alao-Akala has passed on at the age of 71 after a brief illness, added that the ex-governor would always be remembered as an illustrious son of the state.

The statement reads: “I join the good people of Oyo State to mourn the passing of a former Governor of our dear state, Otunba Christopher Alao-Akala, which sad event took place today. May his soul rest in peace and may God grant his family the fortitude to bear this great loss.

“I have directed that flags fly at half-mast in honour of Governor Alao-Akala, our brother, friend, and illustrious son of Oyo State.

“His Excellency will be remembered for his contributions to the development of Oyo State as Governor, especially for taking infrastructural development to other zones of the state outside Ibadan”, Makinde added.

As gathered, the former governor was said to have died on Wednesday in his sleep, while preparing for his first wife’s 70th birthday expected to hold next week in the state.

Before his demise, the Oyo former governor, according to a family source, was ill and was about fully recuperating when death snatched him away.

Alao-Akala’s death came weeks after the demise of two prominent monarchs, Soun of Ogbomosho and Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oladunni Oyewunmi, and Saliu Adetunji respectively.

He was born on the 3rd of June 1950, at Ogbomoso in the Ogbomoso North Local Government Area of Oyo State and had his elementary school at Osupa Baptist Day School, Ogbomoso.

