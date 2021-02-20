Makinde may sack Commissioners, other aides over poor performance

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has threatened to sack some of his Commissioners, Special Adviser, and other aides over poor performance in office, ahead of his second anniversary.

Makinde added that all appointees under his administration would only remain in office when they performed above the mandate given to them before assuming the post.

The governor noted that he appointed every member of his cabinet based on their track record and that while in office, they must replicate and possibly do more for the state to justify that they merit the appointment.

Makinde, who disclosed the plan to sack some commissioners during an interview on a talk show on Saturday, assured the residents that under his administration, there would never be preferential treatment for appointees.

He noted that annually, the administration would examine the performance of cabinet members, saying, this is to ensure that there is effective service delivery to the public.

The Oyo governor said: “We only do things that can add value. I would not say we will reshuffle (cabinet) just because it is been two years. By May 29, 2021 when we have clocked two years in office, we will assess the performance of the cabinet.

“If you are doing well, you will continue, if not I will do the right thing. I have reshuffled in the past. So, if I see what needs to be acted on, I will take the right action after doing internal checks to ensure the people of Oyo State are given the best.

“Even the Permanent Secretaries; just recently I moved a Permanent Secretary, who even goes to same church as my father because he was not doing the job properly”, he added.