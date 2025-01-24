Makinde loses elder brother after sister-in-law’s death

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has lost his elder brother, Sunday, at the age of 65, barely six months after his sister-in-law was laid to rest.

Makinde’s elder brother, who was an engineer based in Lagos State, died after a brief illness in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, where he relocated to after his younger brother was sworn in as governor in 2019.

He was pronounced dead on Friday by medical experts, even when his children were yet to get over the demise of their mother who was a retired teacher with the Lagos State Government.

The death of the governor’s brother, who was survived by two children and grandchildren, was announced by his sibling, Olumuyiwa Makinde.

Olumuyiwa, who is also the Bada Olubadan of Ibadanland and Head of Aigbofa Family of Oja’ba, Ibadan, indicated that the deceased wife had passed on after he excluded the wife from the list of those that survived the governor’s brother.

He said: “With a heavy heart, I announce the passage of my older brother, Engr Sunday Makinde, to eternal glory today, Friday 24th of January 2025.

“His sudden death occurred in his Ibadan residence at 3.20am today, Friday 24th January 2025. He is survived by siblings, among whom is the Executive Governor of Oyo state, His Excellency, Engr. Seyi Makinde, children and grand children.”

The development came has a rude shock to many of the governor’s deceased sister-in-law’s colleagues and friends to the brother particularly those whom they lived together in Okokomaiko, Ojo Local Government Area of Lagos State.

Meanwhile, the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has led thousands of politicians and residents of the state to commiserate with Makinde over his elder brother’s death.

Atiku said: “It is with a heartfelt grief that I share my condolences with the Governor of Oyo State, Engineer Seyi Makinde, over the passing of his elder brother, Sunday Makinde.

“I also particularly condole with the immediate family of the deceased and pray that God Almighty grants them the fortitude to bear the loss.

“May the soul of the deceased be blessed with a gentle repose into eternal life”.