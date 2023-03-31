Makinde immortalizes Ajimobi, renames Oyo varsity after former governor

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has immortalized his immediate predecessor, late Abiola Ajimobi, by renaming the First Technical University, Tech-U, after the former governor, to remember his contribution to the education sector in the state.

Makinde, who said that the deceased contribution to education development cannot be forgotten, stated that the institution would be known as Abiola Ajimobi First Technical University.

The governor announced the decision on Friday while delivering his keynote address at the varsity’s 2nd convocation ceremony held at the school auditorium.

The governor said there is a right time to search and also count losses, adding that “we live in a world where we all have to pursue our dreams.”

He noted that he contested the election three times, but because he didn’t give up to serve his people, he contested the fourth time and won.

Makinde also recalled how he also secured a job at Shell Oil Company and how he continued to strive till he became the governor of Oyo State.

The governor encouraged the students to keep working hard and also advised them not to just seek white-collar jobs, but to also be an employer of labour.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

