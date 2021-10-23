Makinde, Fayose signal end to publicly face-off

Ahead of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) convention, the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, and Ekiti state former governor, Ayodele Fayose, have signaled an end to their face-off over elective positions within the political party.

As a start to the unification after the south-west zonal PDP Congress, Makinde attended the wedding ceremony of Fayose’s son, Oluwanigba Fayose, in Lagos and spoke about the Groom’s father and disclosed that whatever misunderstanding they had previously has been put behind them.

The unification, which occurred on Saturday, came barely one week to the PDP National congress after both men locked-horns over the leadership of the PDP in the South-West region.

During the congress over five months ago, Fayose backed Eddy Olafeso while the Oyo governor threw his weight behind Taofeek Arapaja, But Fayose conceded defeat after results of the exercise showed that Olafeso polled lesser votes as against Arapaja’s votes after the exercise.

Although there were indications that the party in the zone may not be united, but the two major actors have unified, after over five months of differences, with the intention to ensure the national convention goes in their favour.

The Oyo governor, while addressing the congregation, cautioned Nigerians against politics of bitterness, noting that the presence of the Chairman, Nigerian Governors’ Forum and present Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi and erstwhile governor of Ekiti State, Segun Oni at the wedding, should serve as a lesson to Nigerians.

Makinde, through a statement by his spokesperson, Taiwo Adisa, stressed that the public arguments between politicians should not be misunderstood by anyone.

“If you look at the former governors in Ekiti State – Governor Segun Oni, Governor Ayo Fayose and the incumbent Governor Kayode Fayemi, they have governed the state at one time or the other but they were not in the same party. So, those of you who want to die because of us politicians, be careful.

“Politics is not something that should cause anybody to lose his or her life. We are moving towards the electioneering period, and I just want to use this opportunity to appeal to you all.

“If you also look at this marriage, the bride and groom are from Christian and Muslim families. So, people who also want to always fight on religious grounds should have a rethink”, he added.

