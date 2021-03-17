Makinde eyes Sunday Igbo, OPC, others inclusion in Oyo security team

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has disclosed that plans are being concluded to include non-state actors in the state security formations such that would augment the existing security architecture across Oyo.

He added that his administration would stop at nothing in making decisions in the best interest of the people of Oyo and Yorubaland in the fight against insecurity.

The governor, while speaking on Wednesday at the Pan Yoruba Congress held at Mapo Hall, Ibadan, noted that the state was perfecting plans to incorporate non-state actors into the new security architecture of the state.

He maintained that his administration was working around the clock to ensure people of the state sleep with their two eyes closed and go about their lawful businesses without any hindrance or fear of attack.

According to him, I stand on my honor to say that I will take decisions in the best interest of my people.

“At the last security meeting we had, I created a War Room because the issue of security is beyond rhetoric. I also set up a Task Force on security, which I am chairing, and one of the decisions we took there is that in the security architecture of Oyo State, we must now incorporate non-state actors.

“What we want to achieve is an Oyo State, and, by extension, a Yorubaland in which people can sleep with their two eyes closed; where people can go about their lawful businesses without any hindrance.”

He further emphasized that the government alone cannot tackle the menace of insecurity in the state, saying that all hands must be on deck to find a lasting solution to the issue.

“In the days to come, those who are not in Amotekun, who could be OPC or Soludero or Vigilante, we will be coming to them to participate in what we call voluntary policing. What it means is that all hands must be put on deck to address the issue of security and development of our state.

“Government alone cannot do it. Our security agencies cannot do it all alone. Our traditional rulers and the non-state actors must come together to support their government. You installed this government and this government is ready to listen to you and do what you want; please give your support,” he said.

Earlier, the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, admonished Yoruba people to work together and speak with one voice, noting that “if the socio-cultural organizations and security groups are not united, it will be very difficult for Yoruba land to be united.”

He said, “I can assure you that this is a starting point for unity. We have agreed with some of the Yoruba leaders and socio-cultural groups on the high table that we will get the contact of every organization in this gathering and we’ll make sure we work together so that we can speak with one voice.”

He, therefore, appealed to South-West governors to lay more emphasis on the issue of infrastructure, security, and job creation opportunities for the youths of their states.

“If the socio-cultural organizations and security groups are not united, it will be very difficult for Yoruba land to be united. At the same time, we are appealing to the South-West governors to lay more emphasis on the issue of infrastructure. Full security is highly paramount in our society. With full security, the issue of threat will be reduced and our youths will be gainfully employed. So, we thank everyone here in this gathering,” he said.