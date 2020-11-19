Makinde expresses optimism on FG’s approval for state police

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has expressed optimism that state policing system as being clamoured for in Nigeria would get the needed support at the federal level, a development he said, would aid constitution review needed for the establishment of state police.

This is coming as he also inaugurated the Oyo State Security Network Agency, codenamed Amotekun Corps, saying the outfit remains the state’s local response to crime and criminality and that their operation would augment that of the Nigeria Police Force.

Makinde also said that states from South-West geopolitical zone were ready to combat crimes through the security agency, which was initially launched in January 2020 as a South-West regional security outfit to combat crimes in collaboration with the police and other federal security agencies.

Speaking yesterday the Passing-Out Parade of the 1,500 pioneer Amotekun Corps, held at the Emmanuel Alayande College of Education, Oyo, the governor said that the six states of the region would fight a common enemy- elements who appear determined to disturb peace and perpetuate crimes.

Makinde, who noted that state policing was the way forward to tackle insecurity in the nooks and crannies of the country, said that the Amotekun initiative by the South-West remained the next best thing in the absence of state police, as, according to him, it would help to fight crimes in the nooks and crannies of the society.

He, however, expressed confidence that advocates of state police would, one day, get enough support at the national level to achieve the constitutional review.

Furthermore, he charged the Corps to exhibit the highest level of professionalism in the discharge of their duties, adding that none of them must be seen harassing individuals.

The governor also stated that the agency would also be involved in routine day and night patrols on major roads and remote areas, as its members would be drafted to all the 351 wards in Oyo State.

“As I said during the official launch of this outfit in January 2020, our regional integration, through Amotekun, should be seen in one light. We are coming together to fight a common enemy. That enemy is not Nigeria; the enemies are the elements among us and their affiliates, who are determined to cause commotion within our states’ borders and threaten our peaceful coexistence.Never again will invaders come into Oyo state without a local response from us. Amotekun is our local response.

“Security has always been an issue close to my heart. While on the campaign trail, I spoke about how we could tackle insecurity in Oyo State. We outlined clear plans in our manifesto, the Roadmap to Accelerated Development in Oyo State 2019-2023. And so, when we came into office, we went ahead to make security one of the pillars of our administration.

“Amotekun is, indeed, a first of its kind security agency, because it is a regional security outfit initiated by one of Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones. History will also state that the headquarters is here in Ibadan, Oyo State.

