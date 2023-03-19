Makinde ends APC’s hopes of reclaiming Oyo, wins guber poll

Hopes o the All Progressives Congress (APC) to return power in Oyo has been dashed after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the incumbent governor and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Seyi Makinde, winner of the gubernatorial poll in the state.

Makinde defeated his challengers including Labour Party (LP), Akinwale Tayo, as well as a serving senator, Teslim Folarin, APC, after polling over 300, 000 more than other contenders.

Makinde polled 563,756 votes to defeat his close rival Folarin of APC who scored 256,685 votes, while Adebayo Adelabu of Accord Party recorded 38,357 votes.

The governor was declared winner on Sunday by INEC Returning Officer, Prof Adebayo Simeon, barely 24 hours after the electoral processes were completed.

Simeon said, “That Makinde Oluseyi Abiodun of the PDP, having satisfied the requirement of the law is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected by the Returning Officer, Prof Adebayo Simeon on this day 19th of March 2023.”

Beore yesterday’s election, hopes of APC members had been that the party would return to power in the state following victory that was recorded during the presidential election which the APC candidate, Bola Tinubu, polled more votes than other candidates vying to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

As gathered, the victory propelled the members to intensiy their campaign but the efforts could not yield the desired result for the Oyo chapter of APC.

Meanwhile, Makinde was the last of the PDP G5 or Integrity Group with an election. Already, Governors Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), and Samuel Ortom (Benue), who have been in office for eight years each, all lost their senatorial bid while Nyesom Wike (Rivers) who is also completing his second term as governor didn’t run for any elective post.

With the defeat of three of his comrades, all eyes were on Makinde before the March 18 poll. However, with his declaration as the winner by INEC, Makinde survived the defeat suffered by other G5 members.

