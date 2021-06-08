Makinde blames police, others for Igangan killings

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has blamed attack by suspected herdsmen that left 11 villagers dead and dozens of others injured in Igangan Community, a town in Ibarapa North Local Government Area of the state on the country’s ineffective policing system.

He added that with the current centralised police system, internal security may continue been elusive in hinterlands across the country as shortage of manpower was affecting efficient operation of the country’s police force.

The governor noted that with the attacks, and others before it in Oyo State, it was important that the Federal Government approved establishment of state policing such that would guarantee effective policing of states by residents who have proper knowledge of their immediate territory.

Speaking on Tuesday during the 2021 National Democracy Summit held at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan, Ibadan, Makinde noted with state police, attacks on locals by murderous sects and suspected herdsmen would be foiled and that such would guaranteed maximum security.

The governor who lamented that the incursion of armed herders, criminals and bandits into some states in the country said the development had posed serious security challenge and such needed to be tackled before it degenerated into ethnic clashes.

Giving the scenario which played out at Igangan in Ibarapa axis of the state recently, he stressed the need to entrench state policing in each state to forestall further attacks on innocent citizens.

The governor also called for review of the security architecture of the states as well as the exploration of the natural resources domiciled in each state.

“States need independent powers over their security architecture. We all know that without a secure environment, all efforts to attract investors will be in vain.

Furthermore, the governor maintained that Nigeria would overcome most of its challenges if true federalism was entrenched in the country’s polity.

Makinde, in his speech, entitled: ‘The Future of Democracy’, explained the dilemma of Nigerian governors in the face of the current security challenges in the country, noted that devolution of over-concentrated powers at the centre would go a long way in strengthening democracy in Nigeria.

The governor urged the Federal Government to start thinking of ways of galvanising powers for the development of the nation.

“True federalism takes away excuses from governors and allows citizens to be more interested in local politics and its outcome,” Makinde said.

According to him, his administration was working hard to entrench true federalism in the state through careful implementation of the four pillars on which its administration stands.

“We are working hard and we are seeing the results already. We have the second highest IGR in the whole of Nigeria, despite the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

