Makinde assures PDP victory ahead Ondo guber election

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has expressed optimism that the feat recorded by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in his state could be replicated in Ondo State if all party members would close rank and work its success in the forthcoming gubernatorial election in Ondo.

This is coming as the Governor also expressed dissatisfaction over the manner in which the All Progressives Congres (APC) had been going about its campaign ahead of the election as though it was that of 2023 presidency.

Makinde said that the Ondo election was not about Yoruba presidency in 2023 but for betterment of residents across the state and putting the people first by ensuring their welfare are being catered for as enshrined in the constitution.

Speaking during the party’s campaign flag-off in Ondo state on Saturday, the Governor explained that using Yoruba presidency as bait for voters to return the incumbent governor for another term of four years reflects the APC government’s alleged insensitivity to plights of residents across the state who had been denied dividends of democracy in the last four years.

Makinde, who is also the PDP’s Campaign Council chairman for the October 10 election, maintained that the forthcoming election was to rescue the state from servitude and that the PDP would ensure the state was added to others that would lead the country’s restructuring.

“This election will be special because it is about choosing freedom above servitude. Your vote will not only count, but it will also help to liberate Ondo State from the shackles of the current government in the state.

“They (APC) said you should vote them because they want Presidency to come to Yoruba land. This election is not about the presidency to Yoruba land. This election is about delivering Eyitayo Jegede and putting Ondo state as part of the states that will lead the charge to restructure Nigeria.

“Eyitayo Jegede, the candidate of the party is a saviour of the state. We want freedom for the entire southwest. Ondo people must replicate what was done by the Oyo people. We were not in power at the center, state, and at the local government but we won with the support of the people,” he said.