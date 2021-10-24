Makinde approves CCTV camera installation across prisons in Oyo

As part of measures to prevent attacks on correctional centres, the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has ordered the immediate installation of Close Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras at the Abolongo Correctional Centre and other custodial facilities across the state.

Makinde also directed the state ministry of works to embark on immediate rehabilitation of roads that lead to the Custodial Centre, to facilitate easy access for law enforcement teams in the state.

The governor gave the directives on Sunday during an inspection of the Abolongo facility after gunmen freed dozens of inmates and killed two security personnel including a soldier during an attack that lasted for several minutes.

According to him, the CCTV cameras to be installed at the correctional facilities across Oyo would be connected to the State security control room to forestall future attacks.

He assured the prison officers that the government would do everything possible to ensure that security around the facility and across the state improved.

The governor, meanwhile, debunked claims that some of the inmates that fled from the custodial centre the high profile criminals, saying ​a number of them those being insinuated were not among the escapees.

Makinde implored people to remain calm saying problems of insurgency and banditry could only be addressed if the society enjoyed mutual confidence.

