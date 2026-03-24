Makinde affirms loyalty to PDP amid defection rumours

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has dismissed claims of a possible exit from the Peoples Democratic Party, affirming his continued loyalty while urging members to remain focused ahead of future electoral contests.

He stressed that the party remains a viable platform despite internal challenges, expressing confidence in its ability to remain competitive and maintain relevance in Nigeria’s political landscape.

The governor also called for cohesion among members, noting that unity and compromise would be essential in navigating political differences and strengthening the party’s chances in upcoming elections.

Makinde spoke on Monday in Ibadan while addressing party stakeholders drawn from all 33 Local Government Areas at the Local Government House Secretariat, following recent political engagements that had sparked speculation about his allegiance.

Refuting claims of decline, he said, “Those saying PDP will die are mistaken. What is certain is that PDP will be on the ballot in 2027, and we will produce candidates for all elective positions from the state to the national level. We will remain in PDP and win.”

He urged party leaders to adopt consensus-driven approaches, adding, “They want to take Oyo State at all costs, but it is our responsibility to ensure we bend our rules where necessary to accommodate one another.”

Makinde further announced automatic tickets for National Assembly members and first-term lawmakers in the state House of Assembly, while noting that additional considerations would be guided by existing agreements and rotational arrangements.

Emphasising the stakes of the next election cycle, he said, “This battle is not just about 2027; it is about the future of democracy and future generations. Nothing good comes easy. Success is achieved through struggle. Can we fight through this? Yes. Can we win? Absolutely.”

He concluded by reaffirming that all aspirants would contest under the PDP and that a consensus-based selection process would guide candidate emergence, aimed at preserving unity and strengthening the party’s position ahead of the elections.