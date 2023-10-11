Makinde advocates review of police roadblock strategy, others

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has challenged the Nigeria Police to review the daytime roadblock strategy they deploy in manning highways and major roads across the country.

Makinde, who stated that though the police had been playing a stabilising role in the polity, stressed that the roadblock strategy has been impeding international investors as it gave the perception of a state at war.

According to him, the number of roadblocks on major highways in Oyo State needed to be reviewed in order to improve the ease of doing business.

He gave this charge on Wednesday while receiving the new Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone XI, comprising Oyo and Osun states, AIG Paul Odama, who paid him a courtesy visit in Ibadan.

The governor noted that rather than embark on roadblocks, the law enforcement officers could easily communicate from a central location using technology.

He equally praised the officers and men of the Oyo State Police Command for the great job they have been doing as he emphasised the challenging nature of policing the state.

Makinde said, “If you are going from here to Kishi, you will probably spend maybe five hours on the road, and we share an international border with the Republic of Benin.

“We are not relenting in supporting the security agencies. We have bought a new set of vehicles and gadgets that we want to distribute to the police and other agencies too.”

The governor promised that his administration would continue to foster cooperation and ensure a cordial relationship with the police, saying, We are really alive to our responsibilities in securing the state, and we will extend that to the zone.

Earlier in his remarks, AIG Odama appreciated the governor for supporting the Oyo State Police Command through regular donations of security vehicles and communication gadgets.

He stated that the governor’s support is exemplary, as, according to him, no other state in the country has done so well in terms of providing welfare to the command.

Odama assured the governor that the Oyo State Police would continue to work hard and put in their best in securing the state. He further solicited more support for Zone XI which he said is 60% Oyo State and 40% Osun State. He said, “Like Oliver Twist, we will ask for more because I know you will assist.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

