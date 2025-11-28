Maid commits suicide after killing boss’ daughter in Rivers

The Rivers State Police Command has launched an investigation into the killing of seven-year-old Alicia Olajumoke, whose caretaker allegedly stabbed her to death before taking her own life.

Although details remain sketchy, it was gathered that the domestic staff reportedly committed suicide after realizing the enormity of her actions.

The police confirmed on Friday that they began a probe into the incident, which occurred in Rumueme, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, after receiving a report from the child’s mother, Glory Joseph.

According to the police spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko, the mother told officers that her daughter was picked up from school by the help, identified only as Success, who allegedly stabbed the girl and later inflicted a fatal wound on herself.

Iringe-Koko said photographs were taken at the scene before the victims were rushed to the hospital, where doctors confirmed both the child and the suspect dead on arrival.

She added that the bodies have been deposited in the morgue for autopsy, and that the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department has taken over the case for a comprehensive investigation.

According to the statement, “Today, 25th November 2025, one Glory Joseph, female, of No. 21 Okabia Street, Agip Estate, Rumueme, reported at the station that her daughter, Alicia Olajumoke, female, aged seven years, was stabbed to death at about 1400 hours by one Success, female, surname yet to be known.

“She (Glory) further said that the suspect went to the school of the deceased, picked her up, took her home, and stabbed her to death. The suspect also inflicted a stab wound on her own throat.

“The scene of the crime was visited, and photographs were taken. The victim was rushed to the hospital, where she was confirmed dead. The suspect was also rushed to the same hospital and confirmed dead.

“The corpse of the deceased has been deposited at the morgue for autopsy. The case has been transferred to the SCID. Preliminary investigation is ongoing, and further developments will be communicated.”