Mahrez powers Algeria’s win over Sudan in AFCON group E

A goal in both halves from Riyad Mahrez has ignited Algeria to a convincing win over Sudan in their opening game of the ongoing 2025 African Cup of Nations, AFCON, in Morocco.

Algeria recorded a 3-0 win over Sudan to move top of Group E following Mahrez’s showdown and a goal from Ibrahim Maza late on in the game to compel their opposition, who played with 10 men for long part in the game, to an opening day loss in the competition.

The Al-Ahli winger, who skippered the Desert Warriors, opened his account and also the first goal of the game, after just two minutes after coolly slotting home past opposition goalkeeper, Mongil Elneel, to give his side an early lead.

Mahrez wasn’t done yet. On the half-hour mark after Sudanese Salaheldin Adil was sent off for a second yellow in the 38th minute , the former Man City winger completed his brace before Maza completed the rout to condemn the North Africans rock bottom of Group E.

Algeria, who won the game in the delightful sight of compatriot, Zinedine Zidane, will play Burkina Faso on December 28 while Sudan will be hoping to bounce back from their defeat when they face Equatorial Guinea, the same day.