Magu, 63 others make Police newly promoted senior officers’ lists

The Police Service Commission has approved the promotion of a Commissioner of Police and EFCC former chairman, Ibrahim Magu and 63 other senior officers across the country.

Magu, was said to have been promoted to Assistant Inspectors General of Police, (AIG) alongside seven others which include: Abraham Ayim; Okunlola Kamaldeen; Andrew Amieengheme; Akeera Younous; Celestine Elumelu; Ngozi Onadeko and Danladi Lalas.

Meanwhile, the newly promoted Deputy Inspector General of Police, DIG, was Zama Senchi, whose appointment was said to have been confirmed by the acting DIG, John Amadi as a substantive Deputy Inspector General of Police.

The new 23 Deputy Commissioner promoted to Commissioners of Police include: Taiwo Jesubiyi, Akwa Ibom State Command; Kolawole Olajide, Lagos; Julius Alawari,Lagos; Adelesi Oluwarotimi, Kwara; George Chuku,Ebonyi; Paul Omata, Kwara; Effiong Edem, Lagos; Yusuf Akeem; Mary George, Abuja; Etim Efiom, Abuja; Mohammed Yakubu, Anambra; Ganiyu Salami, Osogbo; Magaji Ahmed, Lagos; and Kolo Yusufu, Guinea, Bisau.

Others include: Ahmed Ammani, Yobe; Njoku Eronini, Bayelsa State; Abiodun Asabi; Dankwara Mohammed, Abuja; Mohammed Gumel, Abuja; Ogundele Ayodeji, Lagos and Idris Nagoyo.

Also, the 31 Assistant Commissioners of Police were promoted to Deputy Commissioners which include: Peter Ezebuike, Anambra, Gabriel Elaigwu, NIPSS; Ajewole Adebayo, Lagos; Emefile Osifo, Onitsha; Umar Chuso, Delta; Mohammed Guri, Abuja; Aina Adesola, Oyin Akoko;Ogun; Sylverster Edogbanya, Anambra; Naziru Kankarofi, Akwa Ibom; Nendel Joseph, FCT; Tijani Fatai, Lagos; Wilson Aniefiok, Kwara; Morkwap Dongshal,Osun; Abdullateef Yusuf, Nasarawa and Audu Bosso, Edo State amongst other officers.

Other promoted officers include: Assistant Superintendents of Police promoted to Deputy Superintendents of Police; Yesuf Faruk, Anambra; Esson Aigutun; Roseline Ogunleye, Osun; Sunday Ogbodo, Enugu State; Daniel Ndukwe, Enugu; Rabiu Shittu, Zamfara; Ochenehi Mathew; Eziulo Uchenna; Tochukwu Ogalagu, Kunde Hambadoon,FCT; Ugwu Regina, Anambra; Iguisi Usunobun, Abuja; Odetayo Iniobong, Lagos; Ani Ekene, Awka; Johnson Agwu, Onitsha; Grace Waziri, Abuja; Adigo Uloma, Eboko Egwu, Ayuba Felix, Kogi; Eze Chidebere; Kwaghiri Fanen, Kwara; Obeji Eric, Umuahia and Agbelemose Busola, Kwara.

Others include Obasi Nkechi, Tukur Abdullahi; Opayemi Kadara; Mavi Ogbaudu; Chukwuegbo Nnaemeka; Elvis Ibe; Osondu Ifeanyichukwu, Aneke Loveth; Akuma Ifeoma, Ozoeze Chekwubechukwu; Omeoga Princess; Loveday Ukaenyi, Ambi Kadiri, Awa Henry Ifeanyi, Ruth Danladi, Orji Linda, Idris Shippo amongst others.

In a statement released by the Commission’s Head, Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, on Monday, in Abuja, it stated that earlier approval for the rectification of promotion date and proper placement of eight Chief Superintendents of Police and subsequently promoted them to the rank of Assistant Commissioners of Police.

They were: Sunday Ogenyi; Andrew Ali; Manger Fergus; Juliet Barasau; Moses Aikuola; Francis Osagie Irabo; Ahijo Ditina Lawson and Ukponge Ephraim.

On his part, the Chairman of the Commission, Musiliu Smith congratulated the promoted Officers and charged them to redouble their efforts in the service of their fatherland.

He further emphasized that the Commission would continue to monitor their performance and not hesitate to discipline any officer found wanting in the discharge of their duties.

