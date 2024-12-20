Magistrate court may grant Dele Farotimi bail before Christmas

Human rights activist, Dele Farotimi, may regain freedom and join his family to celebrate the yuletide season after the Magistrate court sitting in Ekiti State declared that a ruling on his bail application will be made on Friday before the determination of the defamation suit against him by the founder of Afe Babalola University, Afe Babalola, proceed.

Dele was brought to the court premises, heavily guarded by officers from the rapid response squad of the Ekiti State police command and officials of the Nigeria Correctional Service.

The activist, facing a 16-count charge for defamation, appeared in court on Friday for allegedly defaming renowned lawyer Afe Babalola in his book, “Nigeria and its Criminal Justice System”.

Apart from that, he is also facing a twelve-count charge at the federal high court, Ado Ekiti where he was earlier granted a N50 million bail bail by Justice Babs Kuewumi.

Some of the charges read, “That you Dele Farotimi ‘m’ sometimes in 2024 authored, published and circulated your book titled: “Nigeria and its Criminal Justice System” which was received and read all over the world including Ado-Ekiti within the Ado-Ekiti Magisterial District wherein you stated at page IX of the book: “That Aare Afe Babalola corrupted the Supreme Court to procure a fraudulent judgment in the service of his clients” which is likely to cause fear and alarm to the public or disturb the public peace knowing or having reason to believe that the Statements is false and thereby committed an offense contrary to and punishable under Section 59(1) of Criminal Code Act.”

Since his detention, leaders, and activists, including Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, have condemned the Federal government for prosecuting Farotomi, calling his arrest an abuse of power to silence opposition voices.

According to Atiku, “Dele Farotimi, a lawyer and tireless advocate for human rights, now languishes in prison custody not for any crime but for the supposed “crime” of persistently speaking truth to power. His only offense lies in his unflinching commitment to exposing the truths that the government and its collaborators would rather remain hidden”