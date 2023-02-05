Madrid’s La Liga title chase suffers setbacks after Mallorca’s 1-0 win

Efforts by Real Madrid to close the gap on the Spanish league table between the team and their rival, Barcelona, have suffered a major setback after losing 1-0 away to Mallorca.

The team, inspite of the 59th-minute penalty which could have brought the game to 1-1, left their host’s stadium with their heads down.

Madrid went behind in the 13th minute of the game after Vedat Muriqi’s header deflected in off Real Madrid defender Nacho to put the hosts ahead and their opponent under pressure.

Understanding the importance of the game, the UEFA champions league defending champion increased tempo of the game but their opponent stood firm to ensure the first half ended in their favour.

At the kick-off of the second half, the Carlo Ancelotti side picked the game from where they stopped, with their host watching their actions so as not to be dragged to commit foul in a crucial location.

The visitor’s strategy later paid off in the 14th minute into the game as they were handed a penalty kick at Estadi Mallorca Son Moix after the goalkeeper brought down Vinicius Junior in the box.

To ensure they score, the team handed over the ball to Marco Asensio for the spot-kick, but the player could not get past Rajkovic, who kept by diving to his left to save well.

The defeat left Real Madrid second in La Liga, eight points behind Barcelona who defeated Sevilla 3-0 while the victory was Mallorca’s first win against Madrid since 2019 and only their second victory against the Spanish giants in 14 matches.

Los Piratas, who have also beaten Atletico Madrid 1-0 at home this season, stayed 10th, nine points clear of the relegation zone.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

