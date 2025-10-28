Madagascar president sacks two minister, reshuffle cabinet

The Madagascar government has appointed new ministers to form a cabinet to work alongside Micheal Radarianrina, who has been sworn in as interim president.

The country under a military-led government, which seized power this month, designated the new appointees who consists of mostly civilian ministers, including some prominent critics of ousted president Andry Rajoelina who led the most recent administration.

Christine Razanamahasoa, who was stripped of her position as president of the national assembly will hold the position of a foreign minister, while Fanirisoa Ernaivo, who is presently in exile, was named justice minister.

Economics professor, Hery Ramiarison, is the finance minister alongside some Security officials were appointed to the ministries of the armed forces, public security, land planning and the gendarmerie.

The appointments mark a key moment in Madagascar’s political turmoil as the military consolidates power while it tries to address economic hardship and political divisions.