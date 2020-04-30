Macy’s to commence business operations, reopen 68 retail stores

By NewsDesk,

Leading American retail shop, Macy’s, has disclosed that it is set to commence operations and reopen about 68 department stores in states which have eased the coronavirus lockdown.

It said that business would be restarted after the time of compulsory closure as the reopened stores would be attending to customers from Monday, May 11, 2020 and that adequate coronavirus preventive measures would be put in place to secure shoppers within the establishments.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Jeff Gennette, while speaking to newsmen on Thursday, revealed that social distancing measures would be upheld in all reopened stores and that fewer changing rooms would be provided in order to ensure effective monitoring of safe practices in the outlets.

He said that customers would be given a shopping experience different from the norm as consultations would be conducted without physical contact in the store’s beauty departments.

Gennette expressed hope for good customer turnout once the outlets were reopened and projected that the retail giant would restart its 775 stores in the event of reduced incidences of the deadly viral pandemic in the nation.

“We don’t know how consumers will respond, but we will hope for the best”, he said.