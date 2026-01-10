Macclesfield beats Crystal Palace 2-1 during FA Cup match

Non-league football club, Macclesfield, produced one of the greatest shocks in FA Cup history with a stunning and memorable performance to knock out thr tournament holders, Crystal Palace.

Before the game, the hosts were ranked 117 places below Premier League side Palace, meaning this was the biggest upset in the competition of all time in terms of league places, but on the pitch that gap was non-existent as this was a deserved win for Macclesfield.

During the game on Saturday, Paul Dawson’s brilliant header in the first half had the home fans in dreamland, before Isaac Buckley-Ricketts shocked Palace further when he prodded in a second after the break.

Yeremy Pino set up a nervous finish for the hosts when he fired home a free-kick in stoppage time, but Macclesfield held on to secure the famous win.

Palace, who had caused their own shock by beating Manchester City to win the FA Cup last May, had dominated possession from the outset but struggled to create many meaningful chances as their poor form continued.

They are now without a win in nine games but this is by far their most disappointing result in that run.

They had fielded a mixture of young players and experienced first teamers for this game, and the youngest player on the pitch perhaps should have given them the lead in the first half.

Joel Drakes-Thomas, 16, was picked out by a brilliant cross from Kaden Rodney but just failed to connect with his head after pealing away from the defence.

Christantus Uche sent a thumping strike just over the bar, but then came the moment that Macclesfield fans will cherish forever.

Luke Duffy sent a great ball into the box and Macclesfield captain Dawson rose highest to send a great header into the far corner.

Oliver Glasner sent on experienced Premier League players, Tyrick Mitchell, Johnson and Will Hughes for the start of the second half, but Palace appeared rattled and continued to struggle against their National League North opponents.

Instead, Macclesfield continued to play with a determination and belief that they could upset Palace, and so it proved as Buckley-Ricketts reacted superbly to a deflected shot that fell into his path to flick home a second.

Johnson’s fine free-kick, curled expertly over the wall and just under the bar, gave Palace some hope of rescuing the situation, but the home side stood strong to win.