M.I, Naeto C to battle on Instagram Live

By Temitope Akintoye,

Nigerian rap artist, Jude Abaga, popularly known as M.I, has disclosed that he is set to hold an online music battle with friend and colleague, Naetochukwu Chikwe, who goes by the stage-name, Naeto C.

He said that the rap battle would be aired for fans on Instagram Live and that the musical event was scheduled to hold on Sunday, May 24, 2020.

M.I made the announcement through a recent post on his social media platform and disclosed that the idea for the rap battle was birthed in a discussion between both performing artists.

He stated that the online event was going to be held in celebration of the rap music culture and assured fans of the authenticity of the lyrics and verses which would be placed on display during the event.

M.I urged fans to prepare for the rap battle and asked well-wishers to ensure that notice of the event was shared with all and sundry.

“The actual official real authentic verses battle between me and my brother, Naeto C, is happening Sunday… We had a great convo last night and after this, we both want to put this on for the culture with other artists.. please RT share and prepare.. who y’all got??”