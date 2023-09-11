Lyon sacks Blanc over poor performance

The management of French football club, Olympic Lyon, has terminated the appointment of Laurent Blanc, following his inability to stair the team towards winning matches after the new season kicked off.

After finishing third last season, Lyon have started the new campaign with three defeats and a draw, leaving them propping up the table.

The club announced his removal on Monday through a statement released on its official website, commending the football tactician for his contribution to the team’s successes last season.

Blanc, who won the 1998 World Cup as a player and was in charge of the national team between 2010 and 2012, replaced Dutchman, Peter Bosz, in October 2022 and still had a year on his contract.

His sack came following alarm raised by fans that the team may end up playing in Ligue 2 next season should the management decide to keep the former manager.

The team will be prepared by one of Blanc’s assistants, Jean-Francois Vulliez, while Lyon’s new American owner, John Textor, hunts for a timely successor.

Italian former midfielder, Gennaro Gattuso, who has been out of work since leaving Valencia at the start of the year, and Oliver Glasner who left Eintracht Frankfurt at the end of last season, have both been linked with the job.

Also, Senegal former international, Habib Beye, who is currently in charge at Paris-based third-tier club Red Star, is also believed to be in the frame.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

