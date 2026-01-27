LWC Promises Water Supply Amid Ongoing Disruptions

The Lagos Water Cooperation, LWC, has Informed that activities are ongoing to restore adequate water supply amid the ongoing disruption in some parts of the state.

LWC disclosed that the interruption in supply of water in Ikeja, Magodo, Oregun, Ketu, Ojota, Maryland, Aromire, Ogudu, Gbagada, Shomolu, Ojuelegba, Oyingbo, Ijora Olopa, Agege, and parts of Lagos Island is due to critical and replacement works at the Adiyani Water Treatment Plant, and assured that the issues will be addressed promptly.

The Corporation, in a statement released on Tuesday, stressed that the rehabilitation works are colossal to address issues a continuous leakage at the ND160mm raw water pipeline in Akute Intake Station, adding that the condition has is adversely affecting the ongoing works at the facility.

“It was observed that the persistent water discharge from the leakage point is saturating the surrounding soil, thereby compromising ground stability and posing safety risks to heavy construction equipment, including cranes and excavators, currently deployed in the affected area,”the statement reads in part.

“This measure is to ensure the safe and effective execution of the Adiyan II intake construction works.”

The body called on residents in the areas to be patient, assuring it’s customers that efforts are being intensified to complete the works promptly, adding that supply in the communities should be expected soon.