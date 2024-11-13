LUKURAWA: Foreign-sponsored insurgency group to destabilize Nigeria

A militant group known as LAKURAWA, originally formed as a self-defense force for Fulani communities in Niger in 1997, has become a formidable and increasingly radicalized presence in Nigeria’s northwest. Reports indicate the group has been active in armed banditry, cattle rustling, and kidnappings in Sokoto and Kebbi states, raising fears about the spread of violent extremism in the region.

Initially established to protect Fulani herders from Tuareg attacks, the LAKURAWA shifted its stance in 2012, when a faction allied with al-Ansar al-Sharia, a group pushing for a Sharia state in Mali’s Azawad region. The alliance resulted in a splinter group that began to adopt extremist ideologies, operating outside legal frameworks and often clashing with local authorities.

Sources indicate that in 2018, local leaders in Nigeria’s Gudu and Illela areas discreetly invited the group to help curb rising bandit activity, bypassing government channels—a move that has since drawn controversy.

Shortly after the Niger’s President Mohamed Bazoum was ousted from power on July 26, 2023, as members of the presidential guard led a coup, reinstating military rule calling itself the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP), LUKURAWA group was allegedly contracted by a foreign country to destabilized the country to restore President Buzoum.

Each of the Lukurawa top men were given dollars equivalent to N10million Naira with a motorcycle while those with wives were paid about N15 million each with motorcycles as insenstives for their recruitment. Sophisticated equipment was also supplied to the group.

Meanwhile, the group have been existing in Nigeria since 2018, hibernating around the villages of Kebbi, Sokoto and some part of Zamfara. The people of the regions were comfortable with them as the LUKURAWA’s provided protection to them against attacks by armed bandits. In many cases, they reportedly confront and expel bandits and confiscate their cattle in areas under their control.

The LUKURAWA employ a combination of financial incentives and ideological influence to gain support among vulnerable communities but things soon start to fall apart when the extremist groups begin to impost ideologies linked to the Khawarij sect, similar to the beliefs of Boko Haram.

A Shift to Extremism

The LAKURAWA, which includes a diverse ethnic makeup of Malians, Arabs, Tuaregs, and Fulani, is notable for their distinct attire, with members often sporting beards and turbans. Known to communicate in Arabic, Tuareg, Fulfulde, and Hausa, they have easily integrated across communities, facilitating their expansion across the northwest. Their extremist shift was part of the plan to form alliances with larger insurgent groups, like Bandits and Boko Haram fueling insecurity in Nigeria’s northwestern and north-central zones. Their complex history and cross-border connections make it a difficult threat to neutralize.

Zagazola noted also that the group’s alignment with local insurgent factions echoes the circumstances that gave rise to Boko Haram. “This is a group with deep historical roots and a willingness to adapt its tactics, making it a highly destabilizing force. It was previously reported by Zagazola how the terrorists operates a significant smuggling network from Kebbi State’s Dole-Kaina, a border town connecting Nigeria and Niger. Large quantities of fuel, ammunition, and other supplies are reportedly transported across Nigeria’s borders, with items reaching terror groups across the Sahel and West African regions. These supplies including funding base pass through Niger and, in some instances, Benin Republic to reach Kompienga, a province in eastern Burkina Faso, which is a known hotbed for terrorist activity. Nigerian is increasingly challenged by these routes used for arms trafficking in the North West, which allow bandits and terror groups to sustain their operations.

LUKURAWA’s mission in Nigeria

The nefarious activities of the dreaded terrorist in Nigeria which has made lives and properties insecure in Nigeria could be attributed to the exploitation of mineral resources, expansion of extremist ideologies or the guise of Islam, and targeted recruitment of youths into their folds. Though their mission in Nigeria was not to wage direct war with the people or Armed forces of Nigeria. LUKURAWA, just like other war merchants, they were deployed to the North West to for the purpose of exploitation of the various natural resources in the regions of Kebbi, Zamfara and Sokoto states under the guise of protecting the local community.

Therefore, the burgeoning migrant smuggling, war merchants, drug and human trafficking industries do not only undermine the sovereignty of our country but also weaken the public confidence in the integrity of government policy.

Way forward

To effectively contain the Lukurawa group, a strategic, multi-dimensional approach is necessary given their complex history and their alliances with local and transnational extremist groups. We must Strengthen Intelligence and Surveillance by Conducting rigorous intelligence operations focused on Lukurawa’s recruitment methods, supply chains, and movement patterns is essential. Enhanced surveillance both through human intelligence and technological resources like drones can help preemptively identify Lukurawa’s activities and deter attacks. Lukurawa connections with local communities need careful investigation.

Community leaders who may have unofficial ties with the group should be sensitized to the risks of such alliances. Educating these communities on the broader security threats posed by Lukurawa, and providing alternative support or protection, can reduce the group’s influence.

Cut Off Financial and Logistical Resources by Identifying and disrupting Lukurawa’s sources of funding and weapon supplies is crucial especially from Niger republic and their foreign backed country. This could involve working with neighboring countries, especially Niger, where the group was initially formed, to monitor and regulate arms trafficking and cross-border trade activities that benefit Lukurawa.

Deploy Targeted Military Action with Local Collaboration:

Authorities should consider well-planned, targeted military actions to dismantle Lukurawa’s bases, with the support of local forces knowledgeable about the terrain. Collaborating with regional partners and leveraging the experience of local Civilian Joint Task Forces (CJTF) can improve operational effectiveness. Engage in Regional Diplomatic Efforts since Lukurawa has international connections, Nigeria should work closely with Niger, Chad, and Mali to develop a unified security strategy against armed groups that operate across borders. A joint task force or intelligence-sharing network with these countries would strengthen regional containment efforts.

By combining intelligence, military action, community engagement, and regional cooperation, authorities can implement a sustained strategy to weaken and contain the Lukurawa group, thereby improving security in affected areas.

Zagazola Makama is a Counter Insurgency Expert and Security Analyst in the Lake Chad Region.