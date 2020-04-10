LSEB boss distributes food packages to 1000 vulnerable families

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Worried by impact of the lockdown on Lagos State residents, General Manager of the State Electricity Board (LSEB), Mukhtaar Tijani, has commenced distribution of food packages to vulnerable people within Lagos Island.

Tijani stated that distribution of the food items was to assist 1,000 vulnerable families in Lagos Island to have constant meal at their disposal during the 14-day lockdown.

The move to provide succour for vulnerable people, according to him, became necessary after President Muhammadu Buhari announced a 14-day lockdown of Lagos and other states to flatten the curve of coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The LSEB boss, while handing over the welfare packages put together on behalf of Lagos State Government especially the governor, Babajide Sanwoolu, to beneficiaries, urged residents to strictly adhere to the coronavirus preventive measures outlined by medical experts.

He noted that one of the preventive strategy, which was been implemented by the Federal Government, was the lockdown directives to ensure citizens stay-at-home while medical experts tackle the pandemic.

The General Manager argued that residents adherence to stay-at-home directives was their own major contribution to the fight against spread of Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Tijani, who is popularly called MTT by thousands of his admirers, reiterated the need for residents to constantly wash their hands and keep the community clean always.

He further encouraged residents of his constituency not to relent in supporting Lagos State Government and give accurate reports of activities within their communities.