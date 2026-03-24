LP zones 2027 presidential ticket to south

The Labour Party has officially zoned its presidential ticket for the 2027 general election to Southern Nigeria, effectively ruling out any aspirant from the northern region from contesting for the party’s top position.

Acting National Chairperson, Nenadi Usman, explained that the decision was part of efforts to maintain political balance and ensure fairness in the party’s long-term electoral strategy.

Usman noted that the zoning arrangement is designed to promote inclusiveness and reflects the party’s internal principles ahead of the next presidential race.

She further emphasized that the party has taken a firm stance on the matter and would not permit any deviation from the arrangement.

“We have clearly zoned the presidential ticket to Southern Nigeria, and that decision stands. Anyone from the northern region attempting to contest under the party’s platform will not be accepted,” Usman disclosed while speaking with journalists on Tuesday.

She added that the party leadership considers the decision a settled issue and expects members and potential aspirants to respect the zoning arrangement.

“This is a strategic decision aimed at strengthening unity within the party and ensuring a balanced political structure,” she said.

“Our focus now is to prepare the party for a strong and credible outing in the next presidential election.”