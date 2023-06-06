LP warns Arabambi, Akingbade against interfering in party affairs, others

The Labour Party (LP) through its Lagos chapter has warned its expelled former Acting Publicity Secretary, Abayomi Arabambi, and the suspended former Legal Adviser, Samuel Akingbade, against interfering in the party’s suit before tribunal in the state.

The party also warned that they should desist from parading themselves before the public as members of LP’s National Working Committee (NWC) after their expulsion and suspension rom the party.

It gave the warning yesterday through a statement released by the Publicity Secretary, Lagos chapter, Olubunmi Odesanya, after Arabambi and Akingbade were alleged to have approached the tribunal in Lagos with an affidavit, requesting to change Labour Party counsel from Tope Alabi to B. A. Ayeni.

The affidavit was in the petition no:EPT/LAG/HR/16/2023 between Sanusi Olanrewaju Ismail Adedimeji and All Progressives Congress (APC) as petitioners (contesting Labour Party victory in Amuwo Odofin federal constituency) versus INEC, Labour Party and Wande George as respondents.

Odesanya stressed that the party was not aware of Ayeni and that it was Arabambi and Akingbade sole decision, allegedly targeted at ensuring that the opposition win the suit.

She added that the secretariat of Lagos chapter of LP is in possession of all the documents referenced above, to prove their actions at the tribunal.

According to the statement, The attention of Labour Party Lagos State has been drawn to clandestine moves being made by the expelled former Acting Publicity Secretary of the Party, Mr. Abayomi Arabambi and his ally the suspended former Legal Adviser, Mr Samuel Oyelekan Akingbade where the duo have been going around the Tribunals handling Labour Party matters, especially where we won elections and the APC is challenging the victory of our Party to change the Labour Party legal representatives illegally and fraudulently supplanting them with their APC moles as the legal counsel for the labour party.

“A clear evidence to buttress the above assertion is in the petition no:EPT/LAG/HR/16/2023 between Sanusi Olanrewaju Ismail Adedimeji and APC as petitioners (contesting Labour Party victory in Amuwo Odofin federal constituency) versus INEC, Labour Party and Wande George as respondents.

“In this matter, Mr Arabambi filed a motion at the Tribunal via an affidavit dated 5th June 2023 deposed to by himself at the Tribunal seeking to change Labour Party counsel from Tope Alabi Esquire to B. A. Ayeni Esq, who is unknown to the Party. This was done by Mr Arabambi based on the letter of engagement issued to B.A. Ayeni by Mr. Akingbade where he illegally signed as the Legal Adviser to the Party.

Labour Party Lagos state is in possession of all the documents referenced above.

“We want the whole world and indeed the Obident family to see how devilish and mean these characters and charlatans can descend to in a bid to satisfy their APC paymasters.

“Furthermore, it is on record that Mr. Arabambi stand expelled from the Party and as such is no longer a member of Labour Party. In like manner, Mr Akingbade stands suspended from the Party and therefore cannot and do not have any legal authority to represent the Party in any capacity whatsoever.

“We also have it on good authority that this mission by these conscienceless traitors is with the active connivance of some former members of the state working committee of the Party here in Lagos. The identities of these saboteurs within the Party will be made public soon.

“Labour Party Lagos State is by this putting all our elected members and by extension all the candidates whose cases are pending in various Tribunals to be vigilant and be watchful and be on the lookout for the activities of these enemies of Labour Party masquerading as “members” within and without.

“We also urge all candidates to monitor the proceedings in the Tribunals closely so as to be able to detect these nefarious activities of these morally debased characters on time.

“Finally, we want all Obidients to know that Mr. Arabambi and his cohorts including native doctor Apapa are all enemies of the Obidients movement and should be tagged as such everywhere”.

