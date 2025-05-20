LP to expel, initiate Anambra lawmaker’s recall over cybercrime

The Julius Abure-led faction of the Labour Party (LP) has threatened to expel and initiate recall of the Anambra lawmaker in the house of representatives, Afam Ogene, for allegedly engaging in cybercrime against the Federal Government.

It added that could be seeking legal action against Ogene for withholding and enriching himself from monitory contributions from Labour Party lawmakers to the party leadership.

Aside from that, the party has recommended that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun, arrest the lawmaker, who leads the LP caucus in the House of Representative, for brandishing a fake document purportedly obtained from the office of the Attorney General of the Federation.

The party disclosed this on Tuesday through a statement released by the National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, and made available to newsmen.

According to Ifoh, Ogene had attempted to cyber-bully the AG, the Police and the leadership of the Labour Party in what is clearly a political matter. While spreading a fake document purportedly obtained from the office of the AGF, Ogene in a statement also attacked the credibility of the Force by inferring that the police is incapable of discharging its responsibilities.

“It is very clear that Hon Ogene is acting in bad fate because he has been suspended from the party for his incapability to lead the party Caucus in the National Assembly and for tampering with the funds contributed by LP members in the NASS meant for the use of the party. Up till this moment, Ogene is yet to account for the monies contributed by the legislators which are in his care.

“The purported document he is circulating is fake because such a classified document, if genuine is not meant to be within his reach or in the public domain. A classified document which should be with the IGP or the Minister of Justice cannot be in the possession of Ogene. The purported document has no CTC, it is fake and members of the public should disregard it.

“For us, we have a Certified True Copy of the Police investigation report which has cleared us from all allegations of forgery. Allegations of forgery can only be proved by forensic and hand writing analysts .

“We ask the police to immediately arrest and question Ogene on the source of the fake document he is parading, because he neither works in the AGF or IGP’s office. He is expected to contribute in making laws in the National Assembly, how come he is now privy of classified documents from the IGP and AGG’s office. If therefore any of such documents is in existence, IGP should interrogate him.”

Obiora Ifoh further said, “All these are politically motivated because he has been suspended from the party. Ogene has resorted to fighting dirty. He and his sponsors had expected that by now, Abure leadership would have been terminated but they were surprised at the Supreme Court’s ruling which put paid to their evil intentions. Today, Abure has continued to be in the driving seat and the camp of our detractors is in disarray.

“Last week, they went for court order-shopping in Zamfara, that failed. Today, he has gone to reopen a case that has been closed and forgotten, leveraging on the social media to embarrass the office of the Attorney General and the IGP. Who knows what is up next in their sleeves.

“But if Hon. Ogene continues in this trajectory, we will have no choice but to expel him from the party. We will also institute his recall from his constituency because he is a disservice to the people of his constituency. “