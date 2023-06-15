LP suspends National legal adviser, 12 others indefinitely over anti-party

The Osun chapter of Labour Party (LP) has suspended the party’s National Legal Adviser, Samuel Akingbade, and State Women Leader, Suzan Ojo, as well as 11 local governments party chairmen for engaging in anti-party activities, with the aim to cause disunity among members.

They were suspended after a probe panel setup by the party found them guilty of engaging in anti-party acts, which affected Labour Party chances to sweep all elective posts during the poll in the state.

Akingbade’s suspension on Thursday came barely two months after he was asked to stay away from the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC).

The State Chairman of the party, Bello Adebayo, announced the suspension of the party members during a press briefing at its secretariat in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

Adebayo, who did not mention names of the suspended local government chairmen, said the party members were suspended by the State Executive Council after at a meeting recently.

He noted that the suspended party members wanted to take the advantage of the crisis rocking the party at national level to cause confusion and division in the state chapter.

Adebayo said: “Without prejudice, we are all aware that our party is currently facing some challenges at the national level, and this is snowballing into crisis in some states. However, we have been so lucky in Osun State; the State Executive of the party has remained united in spite of the shenanigans of some people.

“We cannot shy away from the fact that some members of the party have been attempting to take advantage of the crisis at the national level to cause confusion and division in Osun State Chapter of the Labour Party. We equally acknowledge the presence of members with inordinate ambition, which is gradually leading to the factionalisation of the party.

“The public should note that the entire drama of indignity going on in Labour Party is being sponsored by an electoral bandit whose main aim is to use fake Labour Party National Working Committee to scuttle the weighty petition that the party and its presidential candidate, H.E Mr. Peter Obi tabled before the Presidential Election Tribunal.

“We observe that if the activities of these undemocratic persons if not checked on time, it will either weaken the Labour Party structure in Osun or collapse it totally.

“Based on the foregoing, the State Executive Council of the Labour Party met on Thursday, May 11, 2023 to address all the issues and forge a way forward.

“We affirm and assert our loyalty, support and commitment to the National Working Committee of our great party led by our lawfully recongnised National Chairman, Barrister Julius Abure.

“For the records, the Chairman of the Labour Party in Osun State remains Prince Adebayo Bello. Any other person parading himself in the above position is blatantly committing impersonation and may face the wrath of the law.

“All identified card-carrying members of the Labour Party who were part of the so-called NEC meeting that took place in Bauchi, Bauchi State on Wednesday, 3rd, May 2022 hereby suspended from the party.

“Among those identified and affected by this decision are Barr. Samuel Oyelekan Akingbade (National Legal Adviser) and Mrs. Suzan Ojo (State Women Leader).

“These two members stand suspended for anti party activities and gross misconduct. This decision will be forwarded to the National Working Committee of the Labour Party and other relevant bodies for further actions.”

Adebayo called on members of the party and the general public to disregard anyone or group parading him or themselves as state officials of the Labour Party in Osun outside the duly constituted and recognised State Exco led by himself.

