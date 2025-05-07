LP suspends Abia Gov, lawmakers, others over anti-party allegations

The Julius Abure-led faction of the Labour Party (LP) has indefinitely suspended Abia State Governor Alex Otti and five other prominent members over allegations of anti-party activities.

“Others suspended include the lawmaker representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Senatorial District, Ireti Kingibe, as well as Darlington Nwokocha, Victor Ogene, Amobi Ogah, and Seyi Sowunmi.”

This decision follows the submission of a report by a five-member Disciplinary Committee constituted by the National Executive Committee on May 2nd to probe allegations of disloyalty and actions considered detrimental to the party’s interests.

“In a statement signed by its National Secretary, Farouk Ibrahim, on Wednesday, the Labour Party announced that the affected individuals are barred from participating in all party activities — including meetings, decision-making processes, and public representation at both state and national levels.”

“By this suspension, these former members of the party will no longer act for and on behalf of the party,” the statement reads.

It also directed relevant institutions such as the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, the National Assembly, INEC, and security agencies to take note of the development.

The party also distanced itself from former Minister of Finance, Nenadi Usman, a familiar face within the Obedient Movement, clarifying that she is not a registered member of the Labour Party.

It claimed that she has recently pledged allegiance to another political party and, as such, does not fall under its disciplinary jurisdiction.

The LP went further to criticize Usman over her recent public comments on corruption, labeling her “the headmistress of corruption.”

The political party challenged her to address reports of an alleged plea bargain with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, including questions surrounding asset forfeitures and her business interests both in Nigeria and abroad.

Addressing issues related to the party’s finances, the statement affirmed LP’s clean financial bill, citing an audit carried out by external auditors deployed by INEC. The report, according to the party, rated LP’s financial transparency as among the best in Nigeria’s political landscape.

On the matter of political coalitions, the party reaffirmed its stance against any form of merger or alliance ahead of the 2027 general elections.

It described those promoting such initiatives as lacking “the capacity, character, and competence” to lead a viable political coalition.

“Labour Party intends to prosecute the 2027 general election as a stand-alone party and no further discussion will be entertained on this matter,” it concluded.