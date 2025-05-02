LP setup panel to probe Abia gov. others over anti-party

The Labour Party has set up a disciplinary panel to investigate Abia State Governor Alex Otti and other members over alleged anti-party activities.

The panel, established by the Julius Abure-led faction, is expected to review the conduct of Otti and other members accused of undermining the party’s interest.

It noted that while some members were collaborating with rival political forces to undermine the Labour Party, others were presenting themselves as aspirants for political offices, despite the party not having decided on such issues.

The party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) disclosed this on Friday while briefing newsmen after its meeting at the national headquarters.

According to the NEC, the disciplinary committee, led by Ayo Olorunfemi, has been given two weeks to carry out its investigation and submit a report to the Abure-led factional leadership.

“NEC reviewed the anti-party activities of Alex Otti, the Abia State Governor, and other errant members and consequently set up a disciplinary committee,” it said.

It added that “while commending the National Working Committee under his leadership, agreed that the LP would not be party to any coalition or merger towards the 2027 general elections as it would not surrender its leadership under any guise.

According to the communique issued by the party, “NEC commends Nigeria’s Apex Court for standing on the sound principle of the supremacy of political parties, and the sanctity and bindingness of decisions taken by the validly convened recognized organs as created by the Party’s Constitution, in its decision delivered on 04/04/2025.

“It expressed its commitment to continue to seek peace and reconciliation within the ranks of the Party and again extends an olive branch to all aggrieved members of the Party to sheath their swords in the overall interest of the Party and our dear Nation.

The LP further reiterated its belief in the Nation’s Democracy and the party’s commitment to its growth and deepening as the only means to national development.