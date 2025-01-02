LP, PDP, NNPP yet to sign merger ahead 2027- Obi

A former presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has disclosed that the opposition political parties were yet to sign a merger deal to unseat the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Obi added that no agreement has been established with other parties, particularly the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), the two other opposition parties with better poll records during the 2023 exercise in the state.

The Anambra state former governor stated this on Thursday during a press briefing in Abuja on the state of the nation and his plans for the next election in the country.

He rallied all lovers of Nigeria in the political space to come together in 2027 and defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC), which he accused of mismanaging the country’s resources.

Also, Obi described the security situation in the country as unfortunate, saying Nigerians die needlessly due to banditry, terrorism, and kidnapping-for-ransom.

He said the level of corruption in Nigeria remained high and so is the cost of governance which has led to an astronomical increase in public debt under the current administration of President Bola Tinubu of the APC.

Obi stated that government officials willfully mismanaged public funds in 2024 through incessant foreign travels.

In the 2023 presidential election, Tinubu came out tops in 12 of Nigeria’s 36 states and secured significant numbers in several other states to claim the highest number of votes — 8,794,726, almost two million votes more than his closest rival — Atiku Abubakar of the PDP.

Atiku, who has run for president six times, got 6,984,520 votes, while Obi, a first-time contestant, secured an unprecedented 6,101,533. NNPP’s Rabiu Kwankwaso, former Kano State governor, finished fourth, claiming victory in his state — Kano. He secured 1,496,687 votes.

Interestingly, Obi and Kwankwaso were PDP members months before the last poll but cited irreconcilable differences as reasons they exited the party.