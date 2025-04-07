LP may suspend Obi, Abia Gov. over anti-party

In a bid to maintain discipline among members of the Labour Party, the National Executive Council (NEC) of the party has threatened to sanction the former presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, for engaging in anti-party activities.

The party leaders said that it would not hesitate to discipline both personalities in line with Article 19 of the LP constitution after investigations proved that they were engaging in actions that had truncated the peace within the party.

They added that the LP leadership would not hesitate to discipline other erring members who violated the party constitution regardless of their status within the country.

Aside from that, the NEC has commended the Supreme court for affirming Julius Abure as the LP national chairman, a position that resonates with party members’ stance on the chairmanship seat.

The party leaders, who stated this on Monday after its meeting at LP’s national headquarters in Abuja, condemned activities of the caretaker committee setup Otti and Obi after the stakeholders meeting in Umuahia, Abia state capital.

According to NEC, the Supreme court admonished party leaders and members of the party to always abide by the constitution of the party.

The leaders noted that Article 14 (4) (B) gives power to call meetings only to the National Secretary with the approval of the National Chairman.

While warning members to desist from working against LP, the NEC accused the governor of engaging in anti-party activities including organizing a stakeholders meeting and usurping the powers of party’s leaders.

”He also conducted LGA election using another political party. The Governor has also intensified his effort to factionalize the party leadership by calling an illegal NEC schedule to hold on Wednesday.

”The leadership of the Labour Party is also aware of Governor’s plot to cripple our party before moving to another political party where he hopes to contest the 2027 governorship election.

”His anti-party activities are unbecoming of a highly respected personality and can no longer be acceptable, NEC stated that it will not hesitate to discipline him in line with Article 19 of the Party’s Constitution”.