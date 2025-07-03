LP may expel Obi for attending ADC coalition meeting

Former presidential candidate Peter Obi is on the brink of losing his membership status in the Labour Party (LP), putting his aspiration to contest the 2027 general election at risk as he aims to unseat President Bola Tinubu.

Obi, who ran on the LP platform in the last election and is a prominent chieftain of the party, may have no choice but to withdraw from the political group after attending the unveiling of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as the adopted platform of a coalition of opposition forces seeking to prevent Tinubu’s re-election.

His participation in the newly aligned opposition movement has prompted the Labour Party to issue a stern warning, describing his actions as “anti-party” and alleging that the former Anambra governor has violated the ethics and principles of the party.

The LP has given Obi a 48-hour ultimatum to formally resign from the party or face disciplinary action, including possible expulsion.

In a statement signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, the LP distanced itself from the coalition, describing it as a gathering of “power mongers” driven by personal ambition rather than national interest.

“The Labour Party is not part of the coalition and will not associate with individuals who operate with dual agendas,” Ifoh said. “Any of our members who have joined the coalition have 48 hours to resign from the party.”

The party strongly criticised the composition of the coalition, warning Nigerians not to be deceived by its promises of a “New Nigeria,” which it claimed is being championed by “recycled, desperate, and frustrated politicians.”

“These are the same old faces who mismanaged Nigeria over the years,” Ifoh stated. “They cannot birth the New Nigeria that our youths desire. What they are trying to sell to Nigerians is a ruse.”

The National Publicity Secretary further alleged that Obi has been holding secret meetings with some LP members in a bid to persuade them to join the coalition.

“We know of the nocturnal meetings Obi has been holding with our members to lobby them into joining his new party,” he revealed. “Some have refused, and we commend their loyalty.”

The party also condemned the notion of dual allegiance among its members, stating that it would not allow anyone to exploit the LP for political convenience.

“The party is not a platform for deceptive personas,” the statement read. “You cannot have one leg in the Labour Party and another in a coalition of desperate politicians.”

Reaffirming the LP’s mission, Ifoh emphasised that the party remains the most credible vehicle for realising the vision of a better Nigeria.

“Nearly 70 percent of Nigeria’s population are youths who are tired of the old order,” he noted. “The Labour Party remains the only true vehicle to achieve the New Nigeria they dream of.”

Ifoh concluded by urging party faithful to remain united and committed to the LP’s ideals ahead of future elections, stressing that the party would not be derailed by opportunistic political movements.